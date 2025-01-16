Unsplash

Back in my 20s, I used to train for half-marathons in windchills around -20F. I walked half a mile to teach in that weather, too, every day. You’d be surprised how much you warm up after moving around for a few minutes. At the time, we lived in an apartment with horrible heating. Water turned to ice in our sink.

Sometimes, our toilet froze over.

Yeah, it was cold.

When we moved out of the plains, I kept my warm clothes. Something told me: I would need them again at some point.

As wildfires burn down one part of the country, a polar vortex promises ice storms for the rest. The general public still doesn’t grasp that climate collapse never meant “warmer weather.” It meant weather chaos.

Now another arctic blast will descend on the U.S., dropping temperatures in areas that don’t normally deal with extreme cold weather. It’s been known to happen, but now it’s happening every winter.

At this point, it feels futile to spend time debating climate deniers when so many people—even those who claim to take the climate seriously—won’t give up their vibes and won’t engage in a serious discussion about what’s needed in order to keep things from getting worse. Even if they did, that wouldn’t change one basic fact: For the rest of our lives, it’s going to get worse. We’re living through the consequences of the last 20 years. Future generations will pay for what we’re doing now. Climate collapse aside, preppers understand that it doesn’t matter where you live. It can always get hot or cold. It can get dry or wet.

It can happen fast, within a few hours.

What should you do?