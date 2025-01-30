RFK Jr./McDonald’s

As you probably know, RFK Jr. began his confirmation hearings this week.

It’s going exactly as we expected.

RFK Jr. told lies and dodged questions. But his opponents made the stakes as clear as they could. RFK Jr. has the power to shut down research on infectious diseases. He has the power to make it nearly impossible to get vaccines or abortion medications. At one point or another, he has expressed the intention to do all of these things—not to mention taking fluoride out of our water.

Democrats waved an especially red flag on vaccination rates in adolescents, saying that RFK Jr.’s misinformation campaigns have already led directly to the deaths of children, and that should horrify everyone.

So, what are Junior’s odds of passing confirmation?

And what happens next?

I’m not sure many people are going to like my answer, but I’m going to offer it anyway, because it’s an important one.

I’m going to tell you a secret: