Ithinkyoureworthadamn
3h

This bit got me: "If someone is in a position to judge, they’re also in a position to help. Let’s do that instead." That should be a tattooed banner ad for all people reading and responding to shit on the internet. Enjoyed the article and agree.

Maybe even go a step further, isn't the grid kinda the point in the sense that we all rely on each other to make the world cooler than being alone? I get not wanting to rely on "the man" but not leaning on any human seems a little counterproductive too.

Bob O`Bob
2h

Posturer: "I live off the grid"

Me: " then explain how you received this comment. "

