The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephenie Baldassarre's avatar
Stephenie Baldassarre
4h

As a disabled, chronically ill person, a lot of that prepping is either too exhausting or just not accessible period. I’m on SSI. I go through a lot on almost a daily basis, I probably won’t survive collapse. Death(as long as it’s swift and mostly painless)is probably the best thing that could happen to me in that scenario, which is pretty sad, but I can barely live well on grid! This whole thing just sucks and knowing we could’ve prevented the worst of it and even still can(to a degree)kills me! And we really could’ve created a much better society in general, but oh well. The best thing I can do is try not fixate on this too much. A great read, though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
The Collapse Chronicle's avatar
The Collapse Chronicle
5h

I really enjoyed this article! I read most of what you post, and admire your honesty and forthrightness. But until today I didn't know that you were funny as well: "This is how you do it wrong." The woods are full of take-my-advice-do-it-my-way internet experts and wannabes. I really value the fact that you have walked the tak and share your experiences so candidly. Wishing you and your family all the best... with those bike helmets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture