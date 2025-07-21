The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen Zaman's avatar
Jen Zaman
1hEdited

HOAs will be the death of us. Our condo, we've lived in it for 13 years, paid it off before the pandemic began. We can't afford to move. We're still driving hybrid cars that are 18 years old, and hoping to God they make it another few years. Solar panels is something that we would HAPPILY invest in before we'd move. But our HOA forbids it. Something-something-about-the-aesthetic-not-being-ideal, and also that the insurance policy the complex took out on our new roofs would be invalidated by the installation of solar panels. I'm just, at this juncture, trying to accept early death and disease. What's the fucking point, I feel, with virtually EVERYONE in power (BOTH Dem and Rep) trying to hasten our demise and that of the country, and people like my husband and I? We're just drops of piss in a bucket. I do my part to prepare, but I know there is a limit, and that's all I can do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
Abigail Thomas's avatar
Abigail Thomas
1h

After reading this excellent essay on everything you have done and learned to do better to help with survival, it is clear to me that I am certainly doomed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture