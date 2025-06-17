Today was another first.

Trump has openly threatened to assassinate a world leader, and he did it on social media. “We know exactly where the so-called Supreme Leader is hiding,” he posted about Iran. “He is an easy target, but is safe there—We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” That’s quite a statement. He also said, “Our patience is wearing thin” with Iran over its nuclear program.

After initially denying direct involvement in attacks, Trump now takes credit for the strikes and has started calling for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” dropping any pretense of negotiations.

Earlier this year, Trump’s own national intelligence director, Tulsi Gabbard, testified that Iran wasn’t building nuclear weapons and remained years away from even possessing the capability. Today, suddenly, Trump is declaring, “I don’t care what she said” while insisting Iran is “very close” to having nukes.

You’re probably wondering, like the rest of us:

What on earth is happening?

I’ll give you my take.