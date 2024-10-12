It's the last thing I wanted to do.
First off, if you're a supporter, thank you. Some of you have encouraged me to do what I'm doing for months now. I resisted because my original goal was to offer meaningful content to the world that wasn't getting the attention it deserved anywhere else, not even at the most beloved newsletters. You're the reason I've been able to keep writing. Even if I didn't respond to every comment, I've read almost all of them. Sometimes I run out of words.
Starting today, I'm paywalling my content across my platforms, including previously published posts. If you don't want to support my work, that's your call. But I can no longer afford to give my labor away, regardless of the reason. Also, my emotional health can't handle any more garbage from those who take my work for granted. If you're honestly struggling and can't stand the thought of losing access to this content, you can fill this out. I'll see what I can do. Otherwise, have a nice life. I'll be deleting you from my lists, and you'll never hear from me again. I'm not busting my butt for hate readers anymore.
All of this plays out against a larger, more disturbing backdrop of censorship and suppression on the internet, carried out by the very types who claim to cherish free speech while portraying themselves as victims. Even the head of Substack recently posted a lame criticism of "doomscrolling," offering "boomscrolling" as the cure. What the hell is boomscrolling...?
Honestly, I don't even care.
If you're confused or angry about the recent transitions I've discussed, allow me to offer some tough love. You can figure it out.
I've made it as simple as I can.
I don't have any idea how things will go over the next six months, but I know I'll only be writing for people who want to be here.
Take care,
Jessica
Thank you, Jessica, for every bit of your hard work that you've put out there for free. I am a newer subscriber here and fully support your decision. With no "skin in the game" through a financial exchange, it's all too easy for people to criticise, and the accumulated noise can quickly outweigh valid feedback. All too much for a sentinel! ❤️
Good for you! Even though some people would benefit from reading you. This world is exhausting. Thank you -)