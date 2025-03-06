When he woke up, a stranger was staring at him through the bedroom window. It was just the two of them, waiting to see what the other would do.

Finally, the stranger wandered off.

My uncle lives on a prepper’s paradise, a hundred acres out in the middle of nowhere. But he doesn’t think about it like that. His cabin happens to stand in plain view of a trailer park, one he believes to be full of meth heads. Maybe that’s true, or maybe it’s just full of unfortunate people who see his wealth and hate him a little. Maybe they are waiting for just the right opportunity…

My uncle keeps a lot of guns in his cabin, and he thinks these are going to protect him. Somehow, I doubt that very much.

When sh—t hits the fan, I don’t think his neighbors are going to bond with him over their shared admiration for Trump.

This memory floated up recently when I was reading around the internet, looking for advice from prepping sites on that perennial question: If you’re planning for a social industrial collapse, are you better off in the city, in the suburbs, in a rural area, or out in the wilderness by yourself?

I’ve been wrestling with that question for years.

I finally found an answer.