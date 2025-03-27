If we’re going to talk about happiness at the end of the world, we have to talk about dinosaur erotica. Have you heard about it?

Here’s a preview:

“Will Erin’s forbidden lust for a handsome triceratops spell disaster?” That’s the ad copy for a romance novel by Lola Faust, who’s written eight books in the series, including 50 Shades of Gorgosaur, All I Want for Christmas is Utahraptor, and Wet Hot Allosaurus Summer. Why does she do it? As she’s written in her posts, “I loved dinosaurs since I was a child, and when I started writing, I knew I wanted to find a fun way to integrate them.” Let’s back up a second.

This is going to be a weird essay, something a little different, and I’m going to explain why at the end. You’ll have to be patient.

The last time we visited family, my brother didn’t show up.

He was too tired.