So you’re worried about a financial collapse. Who isn’t? The stock market spends more and more time in extreme fear territory lately. During the day, you manage to pretend you’re fine, but at night…

Dread keeps you awake.

As it happens, Mexico seems to be capitulating to the orange menace to stave off tariffs—and that seems to be lifting the market. Canada is taking the defiant route for now, and China is always playing the long game. By the time you’re reading about the economy, it has already changed. Yesterday, things looked bleak. As I write this, markets are picking up. But for all we know, the current administration could say or do something that slaps them back down again.

We live in volatile times.

If you had the resources, it would be almost easy to just build a basement in the woods—not even a bunker—and fill it with ten or twenty years’ worth of dried goods. You could make a little bat cave with ruggedized tech. You could store thousands of gallons of water. You could build a rain catchment system. If you were stealthy enough and picked the right spot, nobody would ever find you. There’s no shortage of hermits who’ve managed to hide in the wilderness for decades. Christopher Thomas Knight eluded detection for nearly 30 years. The Lkyov family escaped Stalinist oppression in the 1930s by moving deep into Siberia. The problem with today is that 8 billion people can’t seek refuge in a forest.

People have tried to move off the grid before they were ready.

They died.

It’s easy to predict what’ll happen in ten years. It’s a little more difficult to predict what’s going to happen in ten days. Most of us can’t just move into the woods and start a homestead or a cooperative. We have jobs. We have families. We have commitments and obligations we’re not ready to bail on. And let’s face it, many of us just can’t let go of our fast internet and same-day shipping. Maybe we want to disappear into the wind, but not quite yet.

Let’s say you wake up one morning and you just… can’t spend your money. Your bank keeps declining all your transactions. Your investment account won’t let you withdraw your funds or even sell your assets. Maybe it’s the crash the billionaires have been waiting for, or maybe it’s just a dumb goof like the one that happened last week, when someone accidentally transfers a trillion dollars into some random dude’s name, and they don’t catch it in time. Or maybe there’s another failed software update that sends the entire world spiraling into oblivion.

What would you wish you’d have done?

I’ll tell you what I’m doing.

And you can share.