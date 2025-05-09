It’s something that keeps me up at night.

Imagine you get hit by a bad storm, or a flood knocks out the water treatment plants in your city. Or you find yourself in the middle of a hot summer without rain, and your water supply starts running low.

Maybe you have a well. Maybe you have a rain catchment system. Maybe you have a water generator. Maybe you live near a river or a spring. For various reasons, that water becomes contaminated or unavailable. You can last a little while without food, but you can only go 2-3 days without water.

It would be nice to have a backup method for gathering water that doesn’t rely on a complex system that can fail. Well, we’re in luck. I’ve spent the last day digging hard into passive ways to generate water that actually work. There’s a trick to survival here, something the darkling beetle knows.

What is it?