So, I’ve been watching this channel called Impact Theory. It features interviews with elites who talk about the same handful of things over and over again. For the last year, they’ve been “warning” their viewers about an economic crash. They’ve also been “warning” everyone about artificial intelligence, specifically about all the jobs it’s going to take. They call it a period of “disruption.” They also talk about black swan events, inflation, and all kinds of other doom. Despite running videos like “The U.S. is Collapsing like Rome” and “You Have Three Years,” the showrunners refer to themselves as optimists. Go figure.

These influencers always bookend their fearmongering tactics with the same “hopeful” advice about preparing. And yet, they never really offer information that anyone could follow other than:

Start hoarding cash. Buy the dip.

Impact Theory is hosted by an entrepreneur named Tom Bilyeu, who founded a company called Quest Nutrition about ten years ago and sold it for a ton of money. If you’ve ever walked down the wrong aisle at the store, you’ve probably seen their protein bars and shakes. The whole idea seems to be that you can eat cookies and candy bars because it’s okay, because they actually contain protein and fake sugar. On a hunch, I googled “Question Nutrition lawsuit.”

Yep, there’s been several.

On top of that, many nutritionists recommend you don’t eat their products, for a lot of the same reasons it’s not a great idea to eat any ultra-processed protein bar. There’s just better, more nutritional options.

Listen to this guy:

The guests on Tom Bilyeu’s Impact Theory frequently spout the same propaganda you and I have been reading and hearing for years. I’ve always wondered why super rich starboxers would bother to warn us about an impending economic crash, especially since they’re often the ones who cause these crashes. Why would they care if you or I lost our entire life savings?

Easy, they don’t.

The financial wing of the influencer crowd generates a lot of money and attention by working their viewers up into a frenzy about the latest economic threats. They drive more fear, panic, and doom than we could ever hope to in a dozen lifetimes, and yet they get away with it because they always frame their fearmongering as advice—and they never, ever criticize billionaires. No, they always blame everything on politicians and the government, even though it’s the politicians and the government constantly bailing them out. They criticize the government for always printing money, but that money always ends up in their pockets.

Then they complain about it.

So, these shows, these books, these podcasts, these viral articles, they’re all just like Quest nutrition bars. Their viewers think they’re getting healthy, sound financial advice. In reality, it’s a steady diet of propaganda and misinformation with no substance. So, I’ve been wondering. Out of curiosity, if you thought a severe economic downturn was coming quick, what would you do on a financial level, other than sit around listening to podcast bros talk about it all day?

I did my homework.