Well, it’s pretty much here.

It doesn’t always feel like it, but the doom has rolled up in the driveway. And while I certainly anticipated a lot of bad situations, a completely self-inflicted economic and humanitarian crisis brought about by tariffs wasn’t the first thing on my list. According to the latest in The New Republic, several major ports have already emptied out. We’re hearing that “the largest container ship terminal in Seattle has no vessels docked at all… the container ships are not here.”

There’s a lot of confusion, but this recent video by CBC makes it clear. We’re going to see some misleading claims from both sides, but everyone is expecting a significant slowdown and supply chain disruptions. We won’t know how bad it’s going to get until later this month. So we can make a decision to act now out of precaution, or assume it won’t be that bad and take our chances.

So, we’re going through our final review of preps and plugging the last holes. It feels like a good time to lay out everything we’ve done for anyone who hasn’t started yet. We’re not super experienced homesteaders. We’re just a family who spent some time preparing for emergencies. And if you want a list of practical things you can do over the next few weeks before the stores see empty shelves...

Well, here it is.