The entire world is already dealing with killer heat waves.

Alaska just issued its first heat advisory in history. Iceland and Greenland have both experienced record heat this year. Arizona is seeing its first triple-digit days of the summer. In India, temperatures have already hit 47.3C degrees (117F). The last two years have been the hottest in recorded history, with temperatures reaching 52C degrees (126F) in parts of China. More and more, temperatures across the world in major cities are breaking into the 110s and 120s. In fact, the last ten years have been the hottest ten years on record. Heat deaths are rising, while governments and corporations respond by cutting water breaks and raising prices on essential goods like water—because they can.

A 2023 study predicted that a heatwave accompanied by a blackout in major cities like Phoenix would send half the population to the ER. According to a separate analysis covered in The New York Times, two-thirds of North America already face “shortfalls in the electrical grid, particularly during periods of extreme heat when demand for air conditioning spikes, straining resources.”

Odds are, you or someone in your family will be living through something like this in the foreseeable future—an intense heatwave accompanied by a blackout, or at least a grid flickering as it buckles under energy demand.

How are you going to survive?

I looked into it.