Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Nothing says “I love you” like gutting food safety.

As a recent piece in Forbes outlines, the FDA has seen 3,500 job cuts “as part of a larger 10,000-person reduction in force at HHS.” That’s 20 percent of their staff, on top of 2,400 layoffs at the CDC. Despite their assurances, it disrupted food safety inspections, and the layoffs included 230 toxicologists and microbiologists “who worked on food safety in laboratories.” They laid off another 170 workers at the FDA’s Office on Inspections and Investigations. The administration is also targeting food safety indirectly with cuts to state programs.

A piece about these cuts in JAMA declared, “The FDA is in crisis.” But as a Time Magazine investigation makes clear, the crisis was already coming, as a “Biden-era reorganization… cut millions of dollars for state-level food inspections,” alarming other agencies and prompting urgent calls to “strengthen inspection efforts to protect the U.S. food supply.” Spoiler alert, they didn’t.

RFK Jr. is making the situation much worse…

A study by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) confirmed that last year saw a 25 percent increase in foodborne illness. But even that’s not the full story. The report also shows that hospitalizations more than doubled.” So did deaths. Recalls for Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli increased by 41 percent. At a time when foodborne illness and contamination are getting worse, our government is cutting funds for inspections and conducting mass layoffs.

Food safety is but one of many signals that our government sees our health and well-being as a burden, one to be shifted onto individuals.

What’s going on, and how do we protect ourselves?

Let’s get into it.