Despite an Ivy League degree, Felicity Williams had no actual life skills. "I didn't know how to do anything," she laughs.

Her parents got her a job at Google.

Although Felicity probably could've skated by in a conventional workplace by putting in some effort and paying attention during meetings, she decided to go a different route. She wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a personal finance coach. "I found out about it from a friend," she says. "It looked complicated at first, but then I figured out the secret. You're just telling other people what to do with their money and building up their hopes."

After that, everything clicked.