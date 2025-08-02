The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
2h

Jess, this stopped me in my tracks. It’s hauntingly honest, and achingly human, grappling with loss, systems that fail us, and the quiet resilience of simply going on. Thank you for putting words to what so many feel but rarely say aloud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture