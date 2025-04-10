As predicted, it looks like the tariffs were a scam to crash the stock market and then bounce it back, to the benefit of the elite. In less than 24 hours, reactionary media pundits went from bashing Trump as one of the biggest idiots in history to bashing him as one of the greatest con artists. He doesn’t mind.

In America, con artists are revered.

Politicians are now calling for an investigation into Trump for insider trading, for telling his cronies to buy stock before announcing the pause on tariffs. Indeed, trading volumes went up before the announcement.

So, we were right.

Again…

While the market reacted with euphoria over a temporary pause, reality is settling back in as the truth comes out. As an article on one investing platform stated, the “sudden about-face on sweeping import tariffs did little to soothe companies’ worries about the fallout from his trade war and its chaotic implementation: soaring costs, falling orders and snarled supply chains.” Businesses want one thing above all else: clarity and certainty. The sudden pause offered neither, and it only portrayed Trump as a capricious little twerp they can’t trust.

The question remains what China will do to our economy in the long run, not to mention what Canada and the EU are planning. Trump may have tricked the finance bros for a few days, but let’s face it. These three economic power blocks are done with games and will be moving on without the U.S. Regardless of what they say to Trump’s face, they’re going to leave us in the dust. One thing remains certain, and it’s consistently overlooked by 90 percent of the forecasters. You have to interpret these events from a standpoint of collapse awareness.

Trump and his allies could care less what happens to the economy in the long run, as long as they can keep throttling the market for their personal gain. As we suspected, and were proven right, that’s the long play.

So, what comes next?