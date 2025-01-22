“This is only the barest beginning.”

That’s Peter Kalmus, one of the most honest climate scientists out there, talking about the wildfires in L.A. Of course, he’s not just talking about the wildfires. He’s talking about the hurricanes, the storms, the heat domes, the blizzard hitting the gulf coast, and the smoke that covered half the U.S. back in 2023. The last 18 months have brought us a nearly endless string of historic disasters. Let’s throw in the H5N1 bird flu now mutating faster than expected. Kalmus goes on: “These kinds of disasters will get much, much worse.” A 2023 paper by James Hansen, considered a father of climate science, references storms flinging boulders to the tops of mountains in our future. Replace boulders with cybertrucks and debris from the nearest data center, and you’ve got a snapshot of what lies ahead for us.

It’s going to get flying cybertrucks on fire bad.

Now that the ultimate fascist climate denier has taken the wheel, a lot of worried minds out there are wondering just how bad things will get. They’re still trying to wrap their heads around the next year, let alone the next decade. There’s no easy way to put this, but we’re going to spend the rest of this crucial decade under a regime that fully intends to end humanity for profit—and too many Americans are right there with them. Maybe they’re scared to think about it.

I’m not.

Someone needs to spell things out in clear, unambiguous terms. They need to take Kalmus as a starting point and really dig in.

You deserve to know…

For one big reason.