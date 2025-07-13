The Sentinel-Intelligence

Jeff McFadden's avatar
Jeff McFadden
23m

Come take a ride with me on a donkey cart.

Downtown is 3½ miles. We can be there in 2 hours.

I'm not saying it makes me happy, but I'm contented.

Julianne
1h

The fact is - America is a “consumer culture”. It was deliberately made this way by the advertising industry starting in the early 1920’s, and deepened by the rise of the marketing industry 50 years later. Now these two industries plus a third - the technology industry - all conspire to barrage Americans 24/7 with enticements to buy things we don’t need. “Happiness” is sold in countless forms. One must learn to be content as one is, and learn to discern what one really wants and needs versus what is being sold to you.

