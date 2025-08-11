The Sentinel-Intelligence

Richard Crim
Richard Crim
5h

Such a beautiful and perfect articulation of where so many of us are at these days.

"You could describe someone in the acceptance phase of collapse as collapse-adjusted. Psychologists say that when we accept death and loss, we don’t just get over it. We learn how to integrate it into our lives. We still miss who and what we lost. We still feel sadness, anger, fear, despair, regret, and everything else. Those emotions simply don’t control us anymore. We learn how to manage them."

"We feel grounded again."

It's not "giving up" and saying "do nothing". Something I get accused of all the time because my articles never end with a "hopeful" message.

It's acceptance of "what is" and integrating that into your perception and understanding of the world you live in. Which, I think, is an incredibly valuable thing.

Excellent essay, thanks for expressing with such clarity what so many of us are feeling/going through.

Watch out for the relapses into depression. It's a real bastard.

Robot Bender
5h

I think that with Trump's takeover of DC by the National Guard, we are now a fascist police state. Some are saying he's trying another distraction from Epstein, but i think it's much more. I've heard a few people say that a lot more bollards, Jersey barriers, and permanent steel fencing has been going up around federal buildings. Keep a close eye on this.

