It’s here, the moment we’ve been dreading.

Ever since Trump won the election last November, many of us have been bracing for the worst. We’ve already seen our public health agencies shredded, with federal workers fired and rehired and then fired again.

Now comes the economic pain.

For the last several months, this administration has jerked the world around on tariffs, making threats only to offer pauses and then rescind those pauses and then unveil new surprise tariffs. Some of his defenders are calling it all part of the plan, some kind of managed chaos as a negotiating strategy.

So, how bad is it going to get?

Let’s do a rundown.