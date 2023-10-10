There's three new pieces up on the site to read when you have time. First, Alan Urban talks about the seven greatest threats against food security and the likelihood of global famine. Ossiana Tepfenhart talks about the disturbing new abortion laws that are putting teenagers and moms in jail. I've got a new piece up about the internal mechanics of fascism.

Now for a message:

This last post shares some important insights about the future of OK Doomer and why I'm trying to turn this place into a platform that promotes different voices on topics ranging from doom to dysfunctional politics. I'm recruiting more contributing writers and working on a system that pays them fairly for their work. You'll see more writers later this week.

I'm still working on tiers. In the meantime, the best way to support OK Doomer is to sign up for a basic subscription if you haven't, or you can make a one-time donation here. If you're strapped, don't worry about it. What I really want is for the readers who can to support this site so that it's free for everyone to read, because what we're writing about here matters. A lot of vital information about public health, climate collapse, and social crisis is either buried behind paywalls or underneath endless jargon and hopium.

