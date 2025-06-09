It’s happening again.

Americans are out fighting fascists with an energy we haven’t seen since the George Floyd protests in 2020. By the hour, we see reports of protestors “taking over streets” and “booms echoing” across L.A. As some publications have already claimed, the protests have become “extraordinarily violent” with cars torched and protestors throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at police. I don’t know if I would call that “extraordinary violence,” but it’s violence and it certainly matches the violent energy the police are bringing to these protests, shooting rubber bullets at unarmed journalists and protestors, like they did in 2020.

See here:

Now, why would police shoot an unarmed journalist in front of the entire world? That’s not thoughtless cruelty. It’s a very intentional move.

We’ll talk about it in a minute…

If you remember five years ago, the police were out pepper-spraying children, slashing tires, tossing protestors into unmarked vans, and shoving senior citizens onto the pavement so hard they cracked their skulls.

That’s what I call extraordinary violence.

Not only has Trump deployed troops to L.A., but the rightwing troll army has been busy manufacturing all kinds of claims and “evidence” to frame these protests as a violent revolution. They’re calling fireworks “improvised explosive devices” and even finding pallets of cinder blocks, claiming they were “paid for” and stashed by anarchist groups for the purpose of throwing at police, federal agents, you name it. There’s a lot of (mis)information flying around.

We know one thing for certain. As some of us predicted all the way back in March, Trump wanted this to happen.

He was waiting for it.