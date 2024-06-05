Grandfailure

In 1893, George Pullman was one of the richest men in the world during one of the worst financial depressions in history. He ran his own private city, where his workers earned starvation wages. When he died, Pullman demanded to be buried in a metal tomb, eight feet underground. He was terrified his employees would rob his grave and desecrate his corpse. His funeral was held in secret, in the middle of the night. These days, the super rich want to live in metal tombs underground, for many of the same reasons. They're scared.

Magazines love doing fluff pieces on billionaire bunkers. Hundreds of elites ranging from celebrities to investment bankers chat about their doomsday plans over social media. They throw little parties where they show off their supplies and secret locations. Some of these bunkers cost tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars. They come with everything from moats to tunnels with flame throwers. The corporate media teases these stories with headlines like, "What do they know that we don't?"

It's not about what they know.

It's about what they don't.