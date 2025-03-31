For honey bees, it’s already the end of the world.

Over the last eight months, hundreds of millions of them have dropped dead in the U.S. One of the nation’s top beekeepers describes it as “the worst bee loss in recorded history.” Entomologists are trying to find the main cause. According to the news, they don’t know what’s happening.

But… don’t they?

It’s the usual suspects, a world made increasingly uninhabitable by pesticides and the destruction of habit via industrial farming and overdevelopment. Some experts have also linked bee deaths to pathogen spillover, ultimately caused by mismanagement and overuse. The bee population has been suffering for more than a decade now, and we know why. It’s not mysterious.

We’ve likely crossed another threshold or tipping point in collapse. Things that were happening slowly are going to happen fast now, and that includes the loss of pollinators we use to grow fruits and vegetables. So, we have yet another thing to try and plan for, and more questions to answer.

“It’ll change the way we consume food,” they say.

Yes, it will.