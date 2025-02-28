There’s so much going on right now, it’s hard to keep track.

Multiple times a day now, we get an avalanche of news about looming pandemics and the engineered collapse of our government. Worse, we consume all this news in sporadic, unpredictable updates scattered throughout the day. That makes it hard to focus and hard to get things done.

Important information slips by.

It falls through the cracks.

While I don’t recommend abandoning social media, it would be nice to get important stories and helpful context in one dose every few days, delivered with some attention to context. Fast news, slowed down.

So I’m rebooting my news roundup to help everyone stay informed. We need to know what’s going on, but we also need to breathe.

Here’s the latest: