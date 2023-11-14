A Doomer Reading List
Top posts from the last year.
Here's my top posts from the last year:
If You Suffer from Urgent Normal Syndrome, Ask for Help
You’re Not a Fearmonger. You Have Sentinel Intelligence.
No, We Haven’t “Lived” with Diseases for Millions of Years
Everyone Just Wants to Forget: The Power of Collective Amnesia
Watching The World Burn on Our Phones
Hope Won’t Save Us. It’s Going to Get Us All Killed.
It Wasn’t Unprecedented. It Was a Dragon King.
The Elite’s War on Remote Work Has Nothing to Do with Productivity
We’re in a Behavioral Sink
The Moral Injury of It All
It’s Not Cool to Overreact
The Doomsday Prepper’s Daughter
Maybe You Don’t Need a Friend. Maybe You Need Something Else.
Self-Help or Self-Harm? A Weird History.
The Ugly Truth About Sleep
“There’s No Cause for Alarm.”
It’s Time to “Cancel” Covid Minimizing Doctors
You’re Not Going to Make It
A Covid FAQ with 300 Sources
The Politics of Panic
Play Undead: The Hidden Healing Power of Self-Triggering
Sorry, You Matter Too Much to Make a Living Wage
Covid Causes Much More than Brain Fog
You Can’t Trick Someone into Hope. It Doesn’t Work Like That.
Good People Are The Worst: On Moral Licensing
Everyone Daydreams About Collapse. Few Understand It.
The Billionaires Are Going Bunkers
Smile Even Though It’s Breaking
How to Prepare for What’s Coming without Being a Complete Asshole
The Lie That’s Destroying Children’s Lives
Novavax? It’s Worth a Shot (A Little Bit of Good News)
“That’s Never Going to Work.” How Futility Bias Keeps Us from Even Trying.
We’re Sick of Getting Sick All The Time. Clean The Air.
Got Germs? Coming to a Hospital Near You.
One Book Destroyed Western Civilization. No, It’s Not The Bible.
Nose Sprays: A Last Line of Defense in a World Hellbent on Giving You Covid
One Theory Explains Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
There’s No Lesser Evil, or Even a Slower Collapse
Thanks to everyone who's supported my work.