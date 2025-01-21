Musk at Inauguration

In 1921, a movement in the state of New York tried to ban anyone who wore eyeglasses from getting married. They believed the marriage could result in children who became a burden to taxpayers. The bill never passed, but it got support from doctors, lawyers, professors, judges, and at least one state senator. It was just one example of America’s love affair with eugenics.

It was even embraced by “progressives.”

In the wake of a pandemic and a world war, Warren Harding won a landslide presidential victory in 1920 by campaigning on, in his own words, "normalcy." He promised a return to normal. It's not a coincidence that in their obsession with normal, Americans turned to eugenics, giving birth to the bad science that ultimately inspired genocide. And if you look around now, it's clear that most Americans never learned their lesson. That became abundantly clear today, as the U.S. has given fascism a full frontal hug, with the richest man in the world giving an unmistakable Nazi salute during the inauguration of a fascist—although his fans and supporters continue to live in denial. It’s worth remembering:

Eugenics didn't start in Germany.

It started here.